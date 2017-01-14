Rooney Mara & Joaquin Phoenix Leave Detox Spa Together

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix appear to be starting their weekend feeling...refreshed.

The two actors and past Oscar nominees, who star in the new film Mary Magdalene, were photographed inside an SUV while leaving the We Care Detox Spa and Spiritual Retreat in Desert Hot Springs, California Friday.

Page Six had reported Wednesday Mara and Phoenix were at the facility, which specializes in "fasting and colon cleanse detoxification, lifestyle detox education, and anti-aging rejuvenation."

The spa is a favorite among celebs and other members of the entertainment industry. Matt Bomer underwent a 14-day alkalized-water, juice, tea and enzyme cleanse there to help lose 40 pounds for his role in the HBO film The Normal Heart.