Ryan Gosling Reacts to His Spectacular '90s Childhood Dance Video

The 36-year-old star was put into an awkward situation on The Graham Norton Show. During his interview, which also featured his La La Land co-star Emma Stone and Live by Night stars Ben Affleck and Sienna Miller, a particularly spectacular video of a young Gosling performing was screened.
The clip, which shows him and several girls dancing to a remix of Cathy Dennis' 1990 pop hit "Touch Me (All Night Long)" at a talent show, had gone viral in 2015. The actor later parodied it on SNL.
"It makes sense that the only video you have tonight is this," the actor deadpanned.
"I was on some kind of Canadian Star Search and I somehow made it to the finals and my main competition were these two twins who were tap dancers and they were dancing to Phil Collins's "Two Hearts." And they had big heart-shaped bows and they were just, they were the ones to beat."
"I remember wishing them luck and going on stage," he said. "And I look up into just offstage and the two twins are standing there like the twins from The Shining and they're just going like this [flips the bird]. I was like, 'Alright. This means war.' And I just shimmied my way all the way to that trophy, to that tiny little trophy."
Gosling wore MC Hammer-style pants.
"I wish I could say someone said, 'Here, you have to wear this, but that was my idea," he told host Graham Norton. "I thought, 'I have a vision for this number...silver Hammer pants."
