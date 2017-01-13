Here's How Bella Hadid Really Feels About The Weeknd and Selena Gomez's New Romance

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's new romance may not be good for everyone.

Just days after PDA photos surfaced of the singers kissing outside Santa Monica hot spot Giorgio Baldi, some were left wondering how Bella Hadid is feeling about the sudden romance.

If Bella's decision to unfollow Selena wasn't enough of a sign that things aren't so great, we've learned more about the supermodel's reaction.

"She is actually not over The Weeknd. She still loves him," a source shared with E! News. "They are on fine terms, but she is bitter about the romance with Selena. She was not happy when all of that gossip went everywhere between The Weeknd and Selena."

Our insider continued, "It really hurt her seeing Selena be all up on her man. She still feels like they have a connection."