Here's How Bella Hadid Really Feels About The Weeknd and Selena Gomez's New Romance

Bella Hadid, The Weeknd, Selena Gomez

Getty Images

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's new romance may not be good for everyone.

Just days after PDA photos surfaced of the singers kissing outside Santa Monica hot spot Giorgio Baldi, some were left wondering how Bella Hadid is feeling about the sudden romance.

If Bella's decision to unfollow Selena wasn't enough of a sign that things aren't so great, we've learned more about the supermodel's reaction.

"She is actually not over The Weeknd. She still loves him," a source shared with E! News. "They are on fine terms, but she is bitter about the romance with Selena. She was not happy when all of that gossip went everywhere between The Weeknd and Selena."

Our insider continued, "It really hurt her seeing Selena be all up on her man. She still feels like they have a connection."

Earlier this week, a separate source revealed to E! News that while Selena and Bella know each other, they are not great friends. In other words, this may not be a situation where Selena stole her friend's man or The Weeknd is trying to make Bella jealous.

Back on Tuesday night, Selena and The Weeknd enjoyed a three-hour dinner date where they sat in the back room of the restaurant.

Afterwards, the twosome packed on the PDA as they waited for their cars outside.

"[The Weeknd] always had a thing for Selena," a source shared with E! News. "He thinks she is extremely talented and sexy. They recently started talking before the holidays but she has been on his radar before."

Our insider added, "They are on the same level with expectations and think the other is really fun. They are taking things slow and getting to know each other."

