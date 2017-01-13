The Ladies of The View Are Coming to Play on Daytime Divas (AKA VH1's Scripted Series Based on Them)

"My only rule was I would not violate any of the closed door sessions that I had with my co-hosts or in any interviews that I've done over the years. You really can't tell the secrets of someone who you put your Spanx on with, so I knew that I couldn't cross that line," she said during the panel. "But, sincerely, I've worked with some of the smartest, best, most talented people in daytime television for 25 years. So, I've seen everybody, heard everything…so I had a whole lot of stuff to work with in putting together the show and, of course, writing the book originally."

And lest you think Jones' former co-hosts are feeling some type of way about her using them for inspiration, she's saying otherwise. (As if Behar's involvement wasn't proof enough.) "I can sincerely tell you that the only thing that I have heard from my former co-hosts, especially Joy Behar, is ‘Who is playing me?'" she said, laughing. "That's all she wants to know."