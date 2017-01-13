Saint West Cannot Deal With Santa Claus in This Adorable Family Photo With North West

It turns out that when Saint West met Saint Nick, things didn't go over well.

Kim Kardashian just shared a new photo of her two little ones meeting Santa Claus over the holidays on her app and it's safe to say that the trio didn't exactly get along.

While North West seemed to have no problem sitting on Santa's lap, Kim and Kanye West's son appeared to be less-than-thrilled about the photo opp.

In the funny family photo, Nori is seen looking at her baby brother as he cries for the cameras. Aw, Saint, we feel you…