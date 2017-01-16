Jude Law's Daughter, Iris Law, Lands First Modeling Campaign With Burberry Beauty

Here are three things you need to know about Iris Law.

She's Got Model-Off-Duty Style: "Sometimes it's a bit tomboyish and more girly at other times, but I like to be comfortable. That's important."

She Likes Effortlessly Looking Makeup: "I like to experiment but, for every day, I usually wear blush, natural colors and mascara on both my top and bottom lashes."

She Takes After Her Mom: "On the Burberry shoot, Wendy Rowe did a fresh dewy skin, simple eye and a strong red lip. I really like this look because it's timeless and reminded me of all the old pictures of my mum [Sadie Frost] when she was in her 20s—so iconic!"