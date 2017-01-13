About That Time Emma Stone Had a Meltdown Over Her and Ryan Gosling's Dirty Dancing Lift Scene

Remember that time Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling recreated the famous Dirty Dancing scene in which Patrick Swayze lifts up Jennifer Grey? Well, Emma wishes she didn't remember that moment from Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Emma and Gosling appear on The Graham Norton Show Friday to promote La La Land, and the 28-year-old actress admitts that filming that scene for their rom-com wasn't smooth sailing despite appearances. "The Dirty Dancing lift didn't go to plan. When I was seven years old, I broke both my arms because my gym teacher let go of my ankles when I was on parallel bars and I fell six feet to the ground," she recalls.

"When we did the film, I knew Ryan was going to lift me up, but what I didn't know was that I had an internalized phobia about being lifted six feet in the air and it all went horribly wrong."