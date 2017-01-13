Miley Cyrus Wishes Her "Favorite Being" Liam Hemsworth a Happy Birthday With Heartfelt Post

Instagram
Happy birthday, Liam Hemsworth!
The Independence Day: Resurgence actor turns 27 today, and his birthday is already kicking off with an emotional message from fiancée Miley Cyrus. The "We Can't Stop" songstress shared a goofy photo of her and Liam and wrote a heartfelt caption to go with it.
"Happiest birthday EVER to my favorite being EVER EVER EVER! You have been my best friend since the day we met....." she began the caption. "I am beyond lucky to share sooooo animals with you!!!I love you @liamhemsworth."
The famously private couple began to share more and more photos with their fans before the holidays, and continued to gift followers close ups of their relationship through the New Year (much to everyone's delight). Miley and Liam also made some fans' dreams come true when they stopped by a children's hospital. The Voice coach and her fiancé posed for selfies and chatted with their new friends.
"Today we received a surprise special visit from a couple of people you might recognize!" the hospital shared on Facebook with a compilation of photos. "Thank you to Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth and The Happy Hippie Foundation for bringing joy and laughter to our patients!"
"Thank you for having us today! Beautiful children everywhere!" Miley shared after her visit. "@liamhemsworth is OFFICIALLY a #happyhippie !!!! @happyhippiefdn."
Whether Miley and Liam are celebrating the holidays with their families, hanging out in ugly sweaters or spending time with new people, this couple never seems to cease putting smiles on people's faces.