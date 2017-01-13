Jessica Biel, Bryan Cranston and James Corden Star in a Soap Opera Set to Kanye West Lyrics

This is one heartless love story.

James Corden enlisted Jessica Biel, Bryan Cranston and Giovanni Ribisi for the newest soap opera to debut on The Late Late Show Thursday night. The stars turned up the drama to portray scorned lovers caught in a love triangle square on the day of a woman's wedding. However, as is customary with Corden's soap operas, the sketch was set solely to Kanye West rap lyrics for an added twist.

As the conflict unfolded between Biel's character and her beaus, West's rhymes were expertly woven in, using virtually every hit from "Runaway," "Stronger," and "Gold Digger" to "Through the Wire," "Fade" and "Famous."