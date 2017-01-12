Watch Tom Brady Make Everyday Things Look ''Epic'' in First Super Bowl Ad

Anything can look extra cool with some special effects. Right, Tom Brady?

The New England Patriots quarterback stars in an Intel commercial that is also the first Super Bowl ad released on the internet, and the 30-second spot illustrates how much more "epic" our everyday activities would be if we could just add some slow-motion and background music.

From yawning to brushing his teeth to flipping pancakes in the morning, Intel helps make all of Brady's activities seem like a crazy NFL play that is deserving of a replay.

Did we mention there's an adorable dog, too?