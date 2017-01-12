Girl Meets World Is Already In Early Talks for Season 4 at a New Network

Girl Meets World fans, don't give up hope on the recently canceled Disney Channel series' survival just yet.
Nearly a week after news broke that the cable network had canceled the Boy Meets World sequel series, making the January 20 season finale a de facto series finale, creator Michael Jacobs has admitted that he's doing what he can to keep the show alive on another network—or streaming service.
"There are talks underway, but we're at the very very beginning stages," he revealed in a new interview with TVLine. "And I can tell you it's because of the audience's reaction to the cancellation that there is interest in other places. For anyone in show business, if you ask them why they're doing something and they say they're doing it for themselves, they won't sustain long. Those that answer ‘We're doing it for the audience' and mean it, they sustain."
Jacobs chalked up the outside interest to a fan-driven paper airplane campaign that he had no hand in creating. "Networks want to do something to gather an audience," he added. "The fact that there is an audience who's been so loyal says a lot."
Disney Channel had no comment.
Regardless of Jacobs' success in finding his show a new home, fans at least get one final bout of Boy Meets World nostalgia with the (as-of-now) series finale, which includes appearances from Eric (Will Friedle), Shawn (Rider Strong), Mr. Feeny (William Daniels), Mr. Turner (Anthony Tyler Quinn), Cory's parents (William Russ and Betsy Randle), Minkus (Lee Norris), and both Morgans (Lindsay Ridgeway and Lily Nicksay). The episode, fittingly titled "Girl Meets Goodbye," finds the Matthews family contemplating a "life-changing decision."
"We are proud that for over 70 episodes, Michael Jacobs, April Kelly and the talented creative team, cast and crew entertained viewers with an authentic and heartfelt look at navigating adolescence," Disney Channel said in a statement at the time of the cancelation.
Girl Meets World signs off for now on Friday, Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. on Disney Channel.