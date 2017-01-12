Amy Adams' Daughter Makes Public Debut at Mom's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony

Amy Adams was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday but it was her daughter who stole the show.

The five-time Oscar winner brought to the ceremony her husband and fellow actor Darren Le Gallo and their 6-year-old daughter Aviana. The three posed for photos on the star and the little girl was also seen admiring and kissing it. This marked the first time their little girl has been photographed at a public event.

"I try to keep her really private so it was a conversion my husband and I had," Adams told E! News exclusively. "But we thought it was an important moment to share with her."

Last month, Ryan Reynolds brought wife and actress Blake Lively and their two daughters to his star ceremony, which marked the children's public debut.