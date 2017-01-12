Lavished With Love! Jennifer Lopez's Most Romantic Gifts From Drake, Casper Smart, Ben Affleck and More Famous Men

Getty Images
Getty Images
Looks like Drake has some competition...
As E! News reported yesterday, Champagne Papi gifted Jennifer Lopez with a $100,000 platinum and diamond Tiffany Victoria necklace on New Year's Eve, further proving he's definitely fallen for his new boo.
But while you're probably sitting there with your mouth on the ground over the extravagant gift, this isn't the first time a man has rolled out the red carpet and dealt the dough for J.Lo. In fact, it's far from the first time...
See the most romantic gifts Lopez has received from men in the past below:
Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Platt Boutique
Vintage Jewelry From Casper Smart: Her most recent ex-boyfriend and backup dancer made sure to spoil his lady on her 44th birthday in 2013. E! News confirmed he bought two one-of-a-kind vintage pieces from the Platt Boutique in Los Angeles: a '70s yellow gold and diamond chain link bracelet and a '40s gold and diamond ring, both donning a coordinating buckle motif.
The year before that, on her 43rd birthday, J.Lo also gushed about a necklace Casper gifted her for her special celebration (which they spent together on a yacht, of course).
Vera Anderson/WireImage, Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Ben Affleck's Many Endowments: Though the couple never said "I do," Ben gave J.Lo one of the most memorable and priciest engagement rings of all time: a $2.5 million, 6.1-carat pink diamond sparkler from Harry Winston. But that wasn't all...
The actor dished out over $400,000 of a Phantom Rolls Royce for his former love's 33rd birthday in 2002 (all the while throwing her a massive surprise party). He was also reported to have given her a $400,000-plus diamond and topaz ring to go with her engagement ring.
But like the classy lady she is, J.Lo gave all the gifts back after their split.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
High-End Jewelry From Hubby Marc Anthony: J.Lo and Anthony were married for 10 years during which time he presented her with several gifts. First and foremost, we need to mention the engagement ring. Despite the fact that she's worn four different rings in her life, the $1 million 8.5 carat blue diamond is still one for the books.
Then, when Lopez gave birth to their twins, Max and Emme, Anthony reportedly bought her a $300,000 ring as well as a whopping $2.5 million pair of engraved earrings with the kids' names on them.
Hundreds of Doves: In 2015, J.Lo sat down withWendy Williams and revealed the funny story about how one of her famous exes (she wouldn't name any names) gave her hundreds of doves after they broke up.
She was getting ready for an event and her hairdresser exclaimed, "Oh my God! Oh my God! Come to the window." When she went over, her phone rang and her assistant at the time begged her to talk to the famous ex. When she finally agreed, the ex told her to look out the window and as hundreds of doves flew past her, he told her, "Miracles happen."
Unfortunately for that guy, no miracle happened, and J.Lo still wouldn't get back together with him.
A Multicolored Rose From Her Son: In what we think is the sweetest romantic gesture of them all, Lopez's son Max gifted his mama with a handmade, beautiful multicolored rose. After giving it to her, he promised there would always be more to come.
Which gift do you think is the most romantic? Sound off in the comments below.