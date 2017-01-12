Python and Pink Sweats? OK, Rihanna, We'll Bite

ESC: Dare to Wear, Rihanna

Jackson Lee / Splash News

Talk about super fly.

Were we surprised when Rihanna appeared in NY wearing this eye-catching ensemble? Not at all. But, it did remind us of our love for the songstress' unpredictable-yet-amazing style. Most people wouldn't dare wear such chic outerwear over sweats...or a green coat over a pale-pink outfit. Yet, the singer effortlessly sported the Burberry Unlined Python Trench Coat (similar version here) over her pink tracksuit, paired with a Louis Vuitton backpack and strappy white sandals with gold heels. So casual. 

This daring look isn't only for fashion icons. Planning your fashion week street-style wardrobe? You can easily pull this off by combining an athleisure look with an elaborate coat, high heels and a statement bag. Animal prints, such as snakeskin and leopard print, are great options for creating standout ensembles this winter.

Take a chance and try one of the options below!

STYLE TIPS

Tip #1: Embrace a colorful coat! Colors can complement each other without necessarily matching. Step out of your comfort zone and go for vibrant hues!

Tip #2: If you're aiming for a similar look to Rihanna, the tracksuit has to play a supporting role, so aim for softer colors or neutrals.

Tip #3: Amp up this daring look with a vibrant nail polish or a fun lip color!

