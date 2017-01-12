DGA Awards 2017 Movie Nominees List Includes La La Land and Deadpool

The people who brought you Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling's "new-old Hollywood" romance and Ryan Reynolds' potty-mouthed superhero prowess have won over the Directors Guild of America.

La La Land and Deadpool are among the movies nominated for 2017 DGA Awards, the group announced Thursday.

Other contenders include Manchester by the Sea, which stars Casey Affleck as a man who underwent a great tragedy who reluctantly agrees to take care of his orphaned nephew, and Moonlight, which depicts a guy coming of age in Miami during the "War on Drugs" era.