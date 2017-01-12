CMT Star Cody Alan Comes Out as Gay in Emotional Instagram Post

The iHeartRadio host shared a picture of himself on Instagram and penned a long, heartfelt caption about his journey to acceptance. "2017. As we start a new year, there is something I want to share with you. You see, I'm gay. This is not a choice I made, but something I've known about myself my whole life," he writes. "Through life's twists and turns, marriage, divorce, fatherhood, successes, failures - I've landed on this day, a day when I'm happier and healthier than I've ever been. And I'm finally comfortable enough for everyone to know this truth about me."
Even though the news might come as a shock to his followers and fans, Alan is hoping everything will proceed as normal, but now there will be a little more honesty in his relationship with his fans.
"My hope for the future is to live the most honest, authentic, loving, and open life possible," he continues. "Here's to being happy with yourself, no matter who you are, who you love, where you come from, or what cards life has dealt you. Thanks again. With much heart, Cody."
Fans immediately began to show their support in the comments section, wishing him happiness and love. "Thank you for speaking your authentic truth! #WeStandWithYou," one fan wrote.
"Here's to living a happy and authentic life!" wrote another.
"Welcome to living your authentic life and setting an example for others to see we are all the same," wrote another fan. "Much love and pride to you."
Alan shares two children, ages 18 and 14, with his ex-wife. He opens up to People about his decision to come out and why he got married in the first place.
"I felt like getting married was what I was supposed to do," Alan recalls. "It's what everyone wanted me to do, and I felt, somehow, like maybe that's what would make me straight—and obviously that's not how it works! But I dreamed of that family, which I now have."
After coming to terms with his feelings, Alan decided to end his marriage. "I couldn't, in good conscience. It wasn't fair to her," he says. "Everyone needs to give 100 percent of their heart for a true, committed relationship. But ultimately, my ex and I knew there was no way that could ever happen."
Your information may be shared with other NBCUniversal businesses and used to better tailor our services and advertising to you. For more details about how we use your information, see our Privacy Policy. If you are located outside of the U.S., your information may be transferred to, processed and used in the U.S.