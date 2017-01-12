This Is What It Looks Like When the World's Funniest People Crash a Comedy Club

If you weren't at the Comedy Cellar in New York on Wednesday night, you're going to wish you were. Some of the world's greatest comedians came together for a once-in-a-lifetime show.
Here's what went down: Following Jerry Seinfeld's bit, Chris Rock—yes, we just said Chris Rock following Jerry (effing) Seinfeld—hit the stage to practice for his upcoming "Total Blackout Tour," which begins mid-February. And what's a little help from some friends?
While performing, he got some unanticipated participation from Amy Schumer, Aziz Ansari and Dave Chappelle.
One of the comedians of the night, Jon Laster, explained further.
"Tonight I was humbled and blessed to have been a part of the greatest show EVER in the history of the Comedy Cellar and maybe comedy period," he captioned a photo with Schumer, Chappelle and Rock. "We were sitting on the steps when Dave Chappelle told the manager that he didn't wanna go on, he just wanted to watch Jerry Seinfeld go on, and then he was leaving. He quickly changed his mind and decided to go up. He and Chris Rock then went back and forth about who would be next."
He continued, "Amy Schumer overheard them and asked if she could do five minutes also to be a part of this 'history.' I forgot that Aziz was somewhere outside and needed to go on as well. Felt kinda surreal working with my idols. The Birds, Jordans, LeBrons all in this little hallway but I honestly didn't feel intimidated I felt like I belonged atleast like my work did. I started to excuse myself from this picture and Amy pulled me back into it and said 'fuck that get in the picture you were a part of this!'"
An audience member was just as blown away as Laster, wondering how a Wednesday night show turned into one of the greatest comedic moments of all time.
According to the viewer, the best line of the night was, "You guys saw a billion dollars worth of comedians tonight," which probably wasn't an exaggeration.
Both Schumer and Rock took to Instagram to gush about the amazing experience, too. Schumer shared a photo on stage with Chappelle and Rock, writing, "A night to remember." Rock shared back-to-back photos of the group, noting, "Next time you should come."