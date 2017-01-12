Kendall Jenner Addresses Rumors That She Got Plastic Surgery

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic
Kendall Jenner is opening up about plastic surgery.
As you may recall from last month, Kylie Jenner took to Snapchat to share a video after doing Kendall's makeup for a Facebook livestream. In the video, Kendall's pout looked noticeably plumper, causing people to wonder whether she went under the knife like her younger sister.
Though Kylie immediately shut down speculation, promising her fans and followers that she practiced her famous "over-lining" the lips strategy on Kendall that she's always done, people still believed the 21-year-old got injections.
Thus, Kendall took to her app on Wednesday to deny them once and for all.
"When I deleted my Instagram back in November, people were saying, 'Kendall deleted her account to have full facial reconstruction,'" she wrote. "I think they might have been referencing the day Kylie and I did a livestream for our book. We had to hurry, so I let Ky do my face. I never wear lip liner or lipstick unless it's the occasional obvious red—and when I say never, I mean even when I'm doing a nude lip, it's basically just gloss!"
She continued, "Anyway, I left all of the makeup on because we were so rushed and I went out and did my thing. I LOVED my makeup. I never say this, but I just felt so pretty. All of a sudden, photos of us came out with headlines like, 'OMG Kendall got her lips done and got full facial reconstruction—look at her cheekbones, look at her nose!' I was like, this is CRAZY. I didn't even address it at the time. Because if I address it, people are going to be like 'Oh, so she's defending herself—she must be guilty.' Kylie saw it all unfold and felt bad, so she went on Snapchat and took the blame."
Kendall argued that she's already a model, so going under the knife would not be to her benefit.
"It's all so exhausting. As a model, why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn't even make sense," she said. "It's crazy because sometimes I feel like people just want me to lose."
So, she concluded her post with one final thought to remind everyone she's a person, too. "People forget that they're talking about real people who have real feelings and actually live their everyday lives (for the most part) just like everyone else."