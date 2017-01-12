20th Anniversary of Princess Diana's Death to Be Honored With Yearlong Celebration

It will be two decades since Princess Diana's tragic passing.

To mark the 20th anniversary, The Diana Award, a charity established to promote the Princess's belief in the positive power of young people, will commemorate her life and compassion with multiple events, including a major international award, a groundbreaking app and a new holiday, National Kindness Day.

The late Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, will be involved with planning the yearlong celebration. Spencer will host an exhibit at his family's home that will showcase people "Walking in Her Shoes." He will also host a gala fundraising event in June for the Diana Award. In honor of Prince Harry and Prince William's late mom, the charity has also launched its international Legacy Award for 20 exceptional young people who have excelled at creating positive social change.