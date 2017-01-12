Would Khloe Kardashian Rather Eat a Fish Eye or Answer a Question About O.J. Simpson?

CBS
CBS
James Corden is back to playing "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts," but this time it's Khloe Kardashian in the hot seat.
The Revenge Body host appeared on The Late Late Show Wednesday and had to potentially eat a scarab beetle, cod sperm, a fish eye and other gross options. To get out of it, however, she'd have to answer the tough questions (as would the British host). Despite the disgusting menu, Khloe kicked off the game by reminding Corden of his manners.
"Put your napkin on your lap, sir," Khloe quipped.
Corden selected cod sperm for Khloe's first question. She had to say which was her least favorite E! network show: Rob & Chyna, I Am Cait or Sex With Brody.
"I didn't even know Sex With Brody was a show!" Khloe said before selecting it as her least favorite. But Corden wasn't sure of her answer.
"Sex With Brody and Rob & Chyna," Khloe added. "I'll say two."
Khloe then asked Corden if any celebrity has ever been rude to him at party. "There was someone," Corden admitted, "but I don't know if we're trying to book him on the show."
The Late Late Show host, who usually chooses to eat over answer a question, finally came clean after Khloe yelled, "Screw him and tell us the name!"
CBS
"Pierce Brosnan," Corden admitted. "I don't think he's a rude man. He just happened to be rude."
Corden opened up about the ordeal, which took place at a U2 concert. Brosnan and his group seemed to leave halfway through the concert, so Corden and his wife moved into Brosnan's area. A little while later, Corden said he felt Brosnan grab his arm and push him out of the way. The rest is history.
Khloe then had to answer a very juicy O.J. Simpson question, or eat a fish eye.
"Do you think O.J. did it?" Corden asked.
Watch the video to see if she eats the fish eye or answers the question!