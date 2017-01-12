Selena Gomez Bares Her Butt in a Thong

Selena Gomez was feeling cheeky Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after E! News confirmed that the "Good for You" singer is now dating The Weeknd, famed photographer Mert Alas shared a behind-the-scenes picture of Gomez posing in thong underwear on the set of a photo shoot. Wearing large hoop earrings, the pop princess covered her bare breasts with a towel while pouting for Alas, who captured the moment on his iPhone.

Alas titled the provocative shot "Beauty and the Beast." He later tagged The Weeknd in the comments and included a black heart emoji, but the "Starboy" singer hasn't written a response.

That same day, The Weeknd's ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid unfollowed Gomez on Instagram.