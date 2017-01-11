Kim Kardashian Heads to Dubai With Scott Disick for First Official Appearance Since Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashianis ready to take flight.

The Keeping Up With Kardashians star was spotted arriving at LAX on Wednesday, where she will catch a flight to Dubai for her first official appearance since last October's Paris robbery. Along for the trip is Scott Disick, who was seen trailing behind Kourtney Kardashian's sister in sunglasses and a hooded sweatshirt.

Kim dressed comfortably for the long journey ahead in a velour black and red striped tracksuit, sheer black top and lace-up booties. She accessorized the chic athleisure look with a pair oversized sunglasses and lip ring.

Ahead of her departure, the mother of two shared a picture on Instagram alongside Disick in what looks to be a backyard. Massive white balloons, a bartender and makeshift living room can be seen in the background. Going away party perhaps?