Molly Sims Gives Birth to Baby No. 3—See Her Son's Adorable Debut!

Molly Sims has added yet another handsome guy in her life.
The supermodel and actress announced that she and husband Scott Stuber welcomed their third child, a son, yesterday. Posting a beautiful photo with her newborn, Sims shared the happy news on Instagram, while also revealing what they decided to name the little guy: "Welcome to the world Grey Douglas Stuber 1.10.17 Words do not express how grateful and happy we are to have another piece of magic added to our little tribe! #blessed #tribeof5."
The pair are also parents to 4-year-old son Brooks Alan and 1-year-old daughter Scarlett May.
The 43-year-old now-mother of three kept fans updated throughout her pregnancy by sharing insight on her blog. And she didn't shy away from keeping it real, either. In a recent blog post, Sims teased herself for becoming a "crazy bitch."
"I've just been a little bit irritated I think because I'm tired," Sims explained. "I feel like [the baby's] on my knees about to give, come out of me."
As for how she has dealt with her "crazy hormonal" changes, Molly shared that she's kept herself busy with tidying up around the house. "I have been cleaning that effing house; I have thrown everything away," she told us, adding, "My husbands like, 'We're not going to have anything left... I did nine big trash bags of clothes out of my closet last week."
Sims also explained that adjusting her little ones to the forthcoming arrival has "definitely [gone] better than what I thought." She continued, "I am always worried, especially for Scarlett, but I don't know! I'm like, 'Gosh, [Brooks] has been the oldest for so long and everything revolves around him.' Like a gift came this morning for the baby and he's like, 'Is this for the baby?! He's so lucky!' I'm like, 'Are you OK?'"
It looks like Sims will have plenty of tiny helpers with baby Grey.
Congratulations to the family!