Prince Harry "Truly in Love" With Meghan Markle as Friends Predict Engagement Later This Year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are proving you can be truly in love and truly private.

While the famous couple continues their romance around the world, fans are still unable to see numerous pictures of the royal family member and the Suits star together.

But before you get discouraged, this relationship remains the real deal. "Harry is truly in love," a source shared with E! News. "They're very serious."

In addition, our insider says that those close to Harry and Meghan wouldn't be surprised if there will be an engagement announcement sometime this year."

Followers of the couple may not be surprised to hear the news. After all, these two have experienced more than a few romantic memories in private.