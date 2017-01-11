Alex Pettyfer and Marloes Horst Are Back Together, but Are They Engaged?

Splash News
Nearly a year after announcing their split, it appears Alex Pettyfer and Marloes Horst are back together, but that might not be all.
E! News has obtained exclusive photos of couple strolling hand-in-hand through Beverly Hills, but Horst had on one very special accessory: a diamond sparkler on that finger! But are they engaged? One source says yes.
"They are back together, and they are engaged," one source tells E! News.
The news is a far cry from their breakup last March, which the reunited couple announced on Instagram. "I wouldn't normally do this as I like to keep my life private," the Magic Mike star began in his post. "Despite what may be written, Marloes and I split up due to her being a crazy hot supermodel and her and my work just keeping us apart."
Splash News
He continued, "It was a mutual decision. We are incredible close and love each other tremendously !!! We are best friends and who knows what the future holds. #shewillalwaysbefamily #factisgreaterthanfiction."
Marloes echoed Alex's friendly sentiments in her post.
"Despite of what some papers may say, Alex and I split due to our busy schedules," the Maybelline spokesmodel wrote. "It's saddening to read these negative articles since we are very close and love each other dearly! So we took it into our own hands to say it was a mutual decision, we are best friends and will always remain each other's family. #loveisalwaystheanswer."
These two definitely kept their word. Keeping each other close caused their paths to intertwine once again. E! News first confirmed they were dating in April 2014. They soon stepped out at the Coachella Music Festival.