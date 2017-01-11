Anatomy of a Hollywood Hookup: How Celebs Couple Up So Quickly & Always Look Like They're on the Fast Track to Forever

Hollywood is like one giant ladies room. You've always got to go with a buddy.

And paparazzi spied a couple of new buddies last night—Selena Gomez and The Weeknd. What, buddies kiss while they're walking.

Oh, not usually? Anyway, a source tells E! News that whatever is going on is recent and it is romantic—so your eyes do not deceive you!

Good for the both of them, particularly Selena (you know, because Bieber), but our first thought was, Well, that came out of nowhere. And yet, when you're dealing with the celebrity dating world, a microcosm of the regular dating world that's eerily familiar and yet plays by its own rules, anything is possible.