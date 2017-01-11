DGA Awards 2017 TV Nominees List Includes Stranger Things and Westworld

Netflix
The directors of Netflix's 2016 breakout hit Stranger Things and HBO's new show Westworld are among the nominees of the 2017 Directors Guild of America Awards.
The list of nominated TV shows, commercials and documentaries was revealed Wednesday. Nominations for directorial achievement in feature film Thursday.
Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder as the mother of a missing boy and newcomer Millie Bobby Brown as a powerful and mysterious girl, Eleven. Westworld is a TV adaptation of a 1973 sci-fi film about a theme park with human-like robots and stars Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton and Anthony Hopkins.
Stranger Things was previously nominated for two Golden Globes and Westworld received three nods but neither show won awards at this past Sunday's ceremony. Both programs also also nominated for three Screen Actors Guild Awards, whose show takes place Jan. 29, and two Writers Guild of America Awards, which will be handed out on Feb. 19.
The winners of the 69th annual DGA Awards will be announced on Feb. 4 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.
Check out a list of TV nominees below.
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series
The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things, "Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers"
Ryan Murphy, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, "From the Ashes of Tragedy"
John Singleton, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, "The Race Card"
Jonathan Nolan, Westword, "The Original"
Miguel Sapochnik, Game of Thrones, "The Battle of the Bastards"
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series
Alec Berg, Silicon Valley, "Daily Active Users"
Mike Judge, Silicon Valley, "Founder Friendly"
Donald Glover, Atlanta, "B.A.N."
Becky Martin, Veep, "Inauguration"
Dale Stern, Veep, "Mother"
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Mini-Series
Raymond de Felitta, Madoff
Thomas Kail (directed by) and Alex Rudzinski (live television direction by), Grease Live!
Kenny Leon (directed by) and Alex Rudzinski (live television direction by), Hairspray Live!
Jay Roach, All the Way
Steven Zaillian, The Night Of, "The Beach"
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming
Paul G. Casey, Real Time With Bill Maher, "Show #1437"
Nora Gerard, CBS Sunday Morning, "Charles Osgood Farewell Broadcast"
Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, "Episode #0179"
Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live, "Host: David Chappelle"
Paul Pennolino, Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, "Episode #1030"
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials
Jerry Foley, Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 - The Best is Yet to Come
Tim Mancinelli, The Late Late Show with James Corden, "The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special"
Linda Mendoza, Smithsonian Salutes Ray Charles: In Performance at the White House
Paul Myers, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, "A Very Special Full Frontal Special"
Glenn Weiss, The 70th Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs
Ken Fuchs, Shark Tank, "801"
John Gonzalez, Live PD, "Episode 5"
Brian Smith, STRONG, "Welcome to STRONG"
J. Rupert Thompson, American Grit, "The Finale - Over the Falls"
Bertram Van Munster, The Amazing Race, "We're Only Doing Freaky Stuff Today"
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children's Programs
Liz Allen, The Kicks, "Pilot"
Alethea Jones, Gortimer Gibbon's Life on Normal Street, "Gortimer and the Jacks of All Trades"
Michael Lembeck, A Nutcracker Christmas
Tina Mabry, An American Girl Story - Melody 1963: Love Has to Win
John Schultz, Adventures in Babysitting