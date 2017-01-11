Prince William Admits He Went Through a ''Very Angry'' Period After Princess Diana's Death

"So it was very important that Shinobi talked to somebody about how he was feeling, even now years on," she added. "It was very personal, and it was very special."

Princess Diana died in a car accident in 1997 when Prince William was 15 and his brother, Prince Harry, was just 12.

Thus, Ann Chalmers, Chief Executive of Child Bereavement U.K., acknowledged that's one of the reasons William is able to connect while working with families and kids who have lost loved ones.

"The Duke of Cambridge has been our royal patron since 2009, and it's really important for him to see our work at close quarters and the most important thing for him is to meet the families that we support," she said. "I think one of the things that's really apparent when you hear the Duke talking to the families is that he has a real empathy and depth of understanding of their situations."