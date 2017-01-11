Drake Buys Jennifer Lopez a $100,000 Necklace: See More of His Most Romantic Gestures Ever

Always giving Chanel out like a hug, Drake has never been afraid to dish the dough for the ladies he's pursuing.

Case in point: The 30-year-old rapper dropped $100,000 on a platinum and diamond Tiffany Victoria necklace for Jennifer Lopez last week, E! News can confirm.

Yes, Drake decided to spend a hundred racks on his new love interest, giving the jewelry to her as gift on New Year's Eve (we think she might be wearing it in this photo from the night) and further proving he's "completely falling" for her.

But this isn't the first extravagant gift he's given a lady in his life (cough cough, Rihanna). Check out all of his most romantic gestures over the years below: