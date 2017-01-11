Kelly Ripa Gets Depressed Looking at Old Pictures of Herself on Pinterest

Ever stumble upon a Kelly Ripa hairstyle pin on Pinterest? She has, and she's not happy about it.

Speaking on Live With Kelly Wednesday, the 46-year-old TV host recalled how seeing photos of herself when she was younger made her feel "depressed."

"I signed up for Pinterest because I like to get pictures of haircuts," she said. "Last night, something popped up for me, and it was me. I didn't ask for it, 'cause my Pinterest...my name for Pinterest isn't...'Kelly Ripa.' They were suggesting to me that I should try my haircut! So I decided to click on 'Kelly Ripa' to see what is going on out there in the Kelly Ripa Pinterest pages."