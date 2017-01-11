Kate Middleton Buttons Up in Blue for First Public Event of 2017

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Kate Middleton is feeling blue.
The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in a royal blue belted coatdress by Eponine London for a visit at the Anna Freud Centre for Children and Families. She paired the look with a pair of blue suede Rupert Sanderson pumps and a Stuart Weitzman clutch.
Kate was visiting an Early Years Parenting Unit in order to learn more about the facility's work with families that have children under five years old. This was the second visit for Kate since she became patron last May. The Anna Freud Centre is also one of eight partner charities of Heads Together, an organization led by Prince William, Prince Harry and Kate.
After listening to a group of mothers who opened up about their treatment programs to help deal with family history of abuse and addiction, the Duchess of Cambridge said she sympathized and praised them for their valiant efforts.
"Parenting is tough," she said. "And with the history and all the things and the experiences you've all witnessed, to do that on top of your own anxieties, and the lack of support you also received as mothers...I find it extraordinary how you've managed actually. So really well done."
She's also scheduled to visit a Child Bereavement U.K. Center with Prince William later today to mark its first anniversary. The royal couple will meet with local professionals and volunteers who work at the service before being introduced to bereaved families and children who have been supported by the charity.
Kate and Wills will also take part in a Family Support Group session that gives children, parents and caregivers the chance to meet other families that share their feelings and memories.
It's a busy week for Kate, who earlier this week celebrated her 35th birthday. Kate spent her big day privately with her kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and her husband, before heading out for her multiple public engagements this week.