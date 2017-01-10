It Looks Like Ariana Grande and John Legend Are Teaming Up for a Beauty and the Beast Duet

Getty Images
As if we needed anything else to make us ridiculously excited for the Beauty and the Beast live-action film.
Fans continue to anxiously await the release of the Emma Watson, Dan Stevens and Luke Evans remake of the Disney classic (which hits theaters March 17, but you already knew that), and now we've come across some even more exciting news about the highly anticipated flick.
It turns out Ariana Grande and John Legend may be teaming up to record what we can only assume will be the most epic duet for the film. Grande first piqued fans' interest in the idea when she shared an Instagram photo of herself in the leopard-print studio with a vague AF caption. The speculation was then heightened even more when she tagged Legend and the film in her photo, which was reposted by the Beauty and the Beast Instagram page.
While the actual song has yet to be revealed, we're going to guess it's the film's famous track "Tale as Old as Time," which was originally sung by Céline Dion and Peabo Bryson.
It's not unusual for A-listers to take on various Disney films' staple songs for the end credits of the movies. You may recall that a number of stars have lent their voice for the big screen, including Alessia Cara for Moana's "How Far I'll Go", Demi Lovato for Frozen's "Let It Go," and, of course, Christina Aguilera's rendition of Mulan's "Reflection."
The latest trailer for the forthcoming live-action film premiered on Sunday night during the 2017 Golden Globes, and brings a whole new reason to count down the few short months until its release.
In the 30-second spot, Watson sings (yes, she sings!) Belle's classic "Reprise" as multiple never-before-seen scenes play out. Emma is seen approaching Beast's castle before meeting everyone's favorite talking teacup Chip for the very first time. Chip tells her in an oh-so adorable accent, "Pleased to meet you!"
The adaptation's star-studded cast also includes Josh Gad as LeFou, Kevin Kline as Maurice, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, Audra McDonald as Madame de Garderobe, Ewan McGregor as Lumière, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, Dan Stevens as Beast, Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts, and Stanley Tucci as Cadenza.