Carrie Fisher's Dog Gary Shares Some Puppy Love With ''Auntie'' Joely Fisher

Carrie Fisher's family continues to lean on each other for support during this time, and that most definitely includes the star's dog Gary Fisher.

The late actress' half-sister Joely Fisher shared a precious photo of the beloved French bulldog staring up at the camera with his adorable face and signature tongue as he spent some quality time with his "Auntie Joely." She wrote, "Auntie Joely got to visit with @garyfisher today #love #dogs #dogsofinsta #carriefisher #puppylove."

The fan-favorite service dog who accompanied Fisher everywhere, and helped the star with her bipolar disorder, is now in the care of Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd. According to TMZ, a family source shares that Fisher always wanted Billie to take custody of Gary if anything happened to her. Should the arrangements not work out for any reason, Gary will be placed under the care of another family member.