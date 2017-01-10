The Surprising Reason Jerry Seinfeld Nearly Missed President Barack Obama's Farewell Party

Jerome Seinfeld? Sorry, sir. You didn't make the invite list this year.

That's what we imagine was told to legendary comedian Jerry Seinfeld when he tried to get past security at President Barack Obama's star-studded farewell party last Saturday. According to Page Six, the name on Seinfeld's ID is his birth name (ahem, Jerome), and those at the door weren't buying it.

"He was on the list under Jerry, but his ID has Jerome. They let his wife Jessica [Seinfeld] in, but he had to wait for Secret Service clearance," a source told the outlet.

No surprise here, Jerry was a good sport about the entire mix up. "He found the whole thing funny and made light of the situation, laughing and telling jokes to guests as they passed through," the insider explained.