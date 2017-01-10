Beyoncé and Solange Knowles Sound Like Typical Sisters During This Chat for Interview

When it comes to music in Solange Knowles' life, it's a family affair.

Of the powerhouse family, the 'Rise" singer is the youngest member of the Knowles clan to strike gold in the industry. On the heels of her number one album, A Seat at the Table, the 30-year-old musician called her iconic older sister, Beyoncé Knowles, to talk singing, Selena and sisterhood for Interview Magazine.

Despite their other-worldly fame, the ladies sounded surprisingly like everyday siblings, bonding over parent-teacher conferences and all-too-personal texts from their stylish mama, Tina Knowles.

"Are you exhausted?" the "Formation" singer kicked off her interview, worrying about Solange's meeting with her son's teacher the night before. The conversation quickly turned to Solange's roots—growing with Bey and their parents in Houston.

"I remember thinking, 'My little sister is going to be something super special,' because you always seemed to know what you wanted," Beyoncé recalled of the star in her youngest years.