Fifth Harmony Announces First Performance Without Camila Cabello

Cabello still appeared with the group in their "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve" performance, which was pre-taped before her exit. However, she, too, is now looking toward the future.

"Next year I will be working on my own music and giving you a big chunk of my heart," Cabello promised her followers in a statement after her exit. "To our amazing fans, I will always be so thankful for the opportunities being in this group has given to me...Now I gotta walk the walk. I have always encouraged you to be fearless, to live your life in the name of love and to do what makes you happy. And scary as it is to take the leap, I am excited and full of joy because I know that no matter what happens, I am following my heart. I hope to see you on my journey."

The 2017 People's Choice Awards will air at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.