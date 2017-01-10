Amy Schumer Is Heading to Netflix With a New Comedy Special, But Has Her Eye on Stranger Things Role

Mark Seliger/Comedy Central
Amy Schumer is heading to Netflix. The Emmy winner and star and creator of Comedy Central's Inside Amy Schumer is taking her stand-up act to Netflix.
"Very happy to be a part of the Netflix family for this special," Schumer said in a statement. "Maybe now they will look at my Stranger Things audition tape to play the demogorgon for season two."
The stand-up special was filmed Saturday, Nov. 5 at Denver, Colorado's Bellco Theater. It will premiere globally on Netflix on Tuesday, March 7.
"As a comedian, actress, writer, director, producer and best-selling author, Amy Schumer is a boundless threat and a one-of-a-kind talent. We couldn't be more excited that she's making Netflix her home for her next stand-up comedy special," Ted Sarandos, chief content officer of Netflix, said in a statement.
Schumer's been touring with her stand-up act and has the upcoming Snatched costarring Goldie Hawn. She's also working on a movie with Jennifer Lawrence and is up for the role of Barbie in a live-action flick about the famous doll. Her last stand-up special, Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo, was on HBO in 2015. The status of Inside Amy Schumer remains up in the air.
Comedy Central renewed Inside Amy Schumer for a fifth season, but will it actually be made? After controversy surrounding comments made by a writer on the show, Schumer spoke out on Twitter and seemingly said the show was done. She backtracked, but still left things in limbo.
"#InsideAmySchumer is not cancelled. @ComedyCentral has provided us with a wonderful home and we couldn't be happier there. I am just touring," she said in a series of tweets. "Doing stand-up and focusing on writing more for the next year at least. We are slated for a season 5 but not in the foreseeable future. I'm grateful @ComedyCentral is giving me this time to work on other projects. Now please grab my book #TheGirlWithTheLowerBackTattoo for now."
Amy Schmuer's Netflix special premieres Tuesday, March 7.