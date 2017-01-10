Iman Remembers David Bowie on the Anniversary of His Death With Help From the Sky

Iman is honoring her late husband today with a little help from the sky.

It was a year ago Tuesday that music legend David Bowie died after an 18-month battle with liver cancer. He was 69 years old. His wife of 24 years honored his memory on the anniversary of his passing with a photo of a double rainbow that was spotted over New York City on the day of his death.

"Jan 10th, 2016 NYC Skyline #ForeverAndEver #ForeverLove #BowieForever," she wrote. On Monday, Iman shared an inspirational message when she posted a photo of the phrase, "If there is any substitute for love, it is memory."