The Bachelor Twins Haley and Emily Ferguson Are Getting Their Own Spinoff Show

Bachelor Nation, prepare for yet another spinoff as twins Haley and Emily Ferguson are set to get their own spinoff show on Freeform, the network announced at the 2017 Winter TCA Press Tour on Tuesday. And guess what? There's already a premiere date as their new show will debut on Monday, March 20. But it's not entirely a new show.

Haley and Emily, who became fan-favorites after appearing on Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise season three, will take over for their former TV BF and BFF Lauren Bushnell, starring in the second installment of the Happily Ever After? series.