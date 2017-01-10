2017 BAFTA Awards: La La Land Leads With 11 Nominations

Dale Robinette
If the 2017 Golden Globes didn't make it clear, La La Land is the one to beat.
Preacher's Dominic Cooper and Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner announced the nominations for the 2017 BAFTA Awards in London Tuesday. La La Land leads with 11 nominations, including Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director and Best Film. Arrival and Nocturnal Animals comes in close behind with nine nominations each, followed by Manchester by the Sea with six.
The awards ceremony will take place on Feb. 12 at Royal Albert Hall.
Stephen Fry is set to host the annual event for the 12th time.
Here is the complete list of nominees:
Best Film
Arrival
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Best British Film in 2017
American Honey
Denial
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
I, Daniel Blake
Notes on Blindness
Under the Shadow
Best Director
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Ken Loach, I, Daniel Blake
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Best Actor
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Jake Gyllenhaal, Nocturnal Animals
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Best Actress
Amy Adams, Arrival
Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel, Lion
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Hayley Squires, I, Daniel Blake
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Best Film Not in the English Language
Dheepan
Julieta
Mustang
Son of Saul
Toni Erdmann
Best Documentary
13th
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years
The Eagle Huntress
Notes on Blindness
Weiner
Best Animated Film
Finding Dory
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
Zootopia
Best Cinematography
Greig Fraser, Lion
Seamus McGarvey, Nocturnal Animals
Giles Nuttgens, Hell or High Water
Linus Sandgren, La La Land
Bradford Young, Arrival
Best Original Screenplay
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Paul Laverty, I, Daniel Blake
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water
Best Adapted Screenplay
Luke Davies, Lion
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Eric Heisserer, Arrival
Theodore Melfi an Allison Schroeder, Hidden Figures
Robert Schenkkan and Andrew Knight, Hacksaw Ridge
Best Editing
Tom Cross, La La Land
John Gilbert, Hacksaw Ridge
Jennifer Lame, Manchester by the Sea
Joan Sobel, Nocturnal Animals
Joe Walker, Arrival
Best Production Design
John Bush and Charles Wood, Doctor Strange
Stuart Craig and Anna Pinnock, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Jess Gonchor and Nancy Haigh, Hail, Caesar!
Sandy Reynolds-Wasco and David Wasco, La La Land
Shane Valentino and Meg Everist, Nocturnal Animals
Best Costume Design
Colleen Atwood, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Consolata Boyle, Florence Foster Jenkins
Madeline Fontaine, Jackie
Joanna Johnston, Allied
Mary Zophres, La La Land
Best Makeup and Hair
J. Roy Helland and Daniel Phillips, Florence Foster Jenkins
Donald Mowat and Yolanda Toussieng, Nocturnal Animals
Nominees TBD, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Shane Thomas, Hacksaw Ridge
Jeremy Woodhead, Doctor Strange
Best Sound
Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariépy Strobl and Sylvain Bellemare, Arrival
Mike Prestwood Smith, Dror Mohar, Wylie Stateman and David Wyman, Deepwater Horizon
Niv Adiri, Glenn Freemantle, Simon Hayes, Andy Nelson and Ian Tapp, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Peter Grace, Robert Mackenzie, Kevin O'Connell and Andy Wright, Hacksaw Ridge
Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Ai-Ling Lee, Steve A. Morrow and Andy Nelson, La La Land
Best Special Visual Effects
Richard Bluff, Stephane Ceretti, Paul Corbould and Jonathan Fawkner, Doctor Strange
Tim Burke, Pablo Grillo, Christian Manz and David Watkins, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Neil Corbould, Hal Hickel, Mohen Leo, John Knoll and Nigel Sumner, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones and Adam Valdez, The Jungle Book
Louis Morin, Arrival
Best British Short Animation
The Alan Dimension
A Love Story
Tough
Best British Short Film
Consumed
Home
Mouth of Hell
The Party
Standby
The EE Rising Star Award
Laia Costa
Tom Holland
Ruth Negga
Lucas Hedges
Anya Taylor-Joy
Best Original Music
Justin Hurwitz, La La Land
Jóhann Jóhannsson, Arrival
Abel Korzeniowski, Nocturnal Animals
Mica Levi, Jackie
Dustin O'Halloran and Hauschka, Lion
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer in 2017
The Girl With All the Gifts, Mike Carey (writer) and Camille Gatin (producer)
The Hard Stop, George Amponsah (writer/director/producer) and Dionne Walker (writer/producer)
Notes on Blindness, Peter Middleton (writer/director/producer), James Spinney (writer/director) and Jo-Jo Ellison (producer)
The Pass, John Donnelly (writer) and Ben A. Williams (director)
Under the Shadow, Babak Anvari (writer/director), and Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill and Lucan Toh (producers)