Carrie Fisher's Cause of Death Remains Inconclusive

Carrie Fisher's death certificate has been released nearly two weeks after her death.

In official documents obtained by E! News, the Star Wars star's immediate cause of death was listed as "cardiac arrest/deferred."

The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office is expected to perform more testing including toxicology tests to determine what triggered her heart attack aboard an airplane.

Back on December 30, E! News confirmed that the actress' autopsy was complete after being placed on hold due to the "family's loss for two."

"We're not out to rush the family," the office shared with us last month. "We're giving the family some space. They not only lost Carrie, but lost Debbie too."