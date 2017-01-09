Eva Mendes Responds to Ryan Gosling's Sweet Golden Globes Tribute With This Clever Message

All (teary) eyes were on Ryan Gosling last night when he won his Golden Globe Award for Best Actor for his work in La La Land.
And while yes, sometimes just the sight of him makes people weep, it was his touching speech to his partner Eva Mendes that really made everyone bust out the Kleenex.
"I would like to try and thank one person properly and say that while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I've ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer."
He continued, "If she hadn't taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else other than me up here today. So sweetheart, thank you. If I may, I would like to dedicate this to the memory of her brother, Juan Carlos Mendez."
And earlier today, Eva finally took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the memorable speech with this ever-so-clever post showing off Jenelle Monae's Golden Globes outfit.
"Obviously this wasn't my favorite moment of the night…But it was definitely my favorite style moment of the night. The stunning and talented @JanelleMonae is killing me with this look. So so so beautiful."
Man, these two. So private, so coy and yet so cute.