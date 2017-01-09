Watch Ben Affleck and the Live by Night Cast Reveal Their Rules to Live by

When it comes to the game of life, the cast of Live by Night knows a few things.
Ben Affleck has experience raising three kids in the spotlight. Elle Fanning knows what it's like to reach Hollywood stardom before turning 18. Zoe Saldana, Chris Messina and Sienna Miller have also lived realities some could only dream of.
But as the Hollywood stars support their upcoming film out this Friday, E! News is switching things up with a fun game of "Rules to Live By."
While sitting down with E! News' Maria Menounos, the cast had some fun with the innocent game. At the same time, we learned a few fun facts about a group that may be more like us than we first thought.
When Chris finds himself up in the middle of the evening grabbing a late-night snack, Lay's potato chips are the go-to. For Ben, however, it's all about Ritz crackers.
"Chips or like crackers or something like that," he joked to E! News. "Those Ritz, I could eat a whole tube of those and then you get halfway through and you're like I might as well polish them off."
If your kids suddenly begin asking if Santa Claus or the Tooth Fairy is real, this cast has a few tips for any mom or dad.
"[Say] yes! Whatever will get him to brush his teeth, go to bed, to be nice, yes!" Zoe joked. Sienna added, "There 100 percent is because…there is."
But if you think that's complicated, what if you find yourself in a love scene with a co-star you don't even like?
"Use your imagination," Ben shared before Sienna revealed the exact same answer. Zoe continued, "What do you do? You go through it. You have to look into his eyes and say ‘I love you' and you just have to do it."
Live By Night is a story set in the Prohibition Era and centered around a group of individuals and their reality in the world of organized crime. The film hits theaters everywhere this Friday but fans can see the cast play the game in its entirety above.