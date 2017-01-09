Why Camila Cabello Wouldn't Take No For an Answer During The X Factor: "It's a Cuban Thing"

The singer opened up about days before her X Factor audition and how she didn't take no for an answer.

"When the X Factor came close to Miami, because the auditions were in North Carolina, it was my 15th birthday, and I wasn't going to have quinceañera, so I asked my mom instead if her present could be for her to drive up with me to the audition. And I actually auditioned because I was a huge fan of One Direction at the time, and I was like obsessed with them. They had uploaded a video on YouTube where they were giving tips to audition for X Factor USA and so I just had like five seconds of bravery, and so I auditioned, and I didn't make it, so they chose me as an alternate," she said. "So for two days I was right about to go audition, and they would tell me, 'Oh no. You can't audition. You might as well just go home.' I had my whole family there, and they were like, "We don't want to keep having you get disappointed. You might as well just go home.