5 Reasons Why Amy Schumer’s Golden Globes Makeup Is Made for the Low-Key Girl

Truth: Red carpet beauty can get intense.
The smoky eye is great and all, but sometimes we want effortless-looking, no-makeup makeup that's low key for work but dynamic enough for happy hour and beyond.
Luckily, girl's girl Amy Schumer graced the 2017 Golden Globes in her natural-looking best to give us some major beauty inspiration. On top of that, the comedian's makeup artist, Andrea Tiller, shared five tips on how to partially achieve this sun-kissed look in the most no-fuss way.
1. Tunes set the stage.
"I'm pretty proud of myself," Andrea told us on how quickly and easily she was able to finish Amy's makeup look. Even with a big award show on the horizon, a nail artist below her and hairstylist beside her, prepping for the Globes (which can oftentimes be chaotic) was a pretty calm experience. Amy's glam squad just turned on a random mix of ‘90s hip-hop and got to work on what best matched her custom Alexander Wang gown.
2. It's more about hydrating skin prep.
Andrea started the process by applying Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye and Face Gels on Amy's face for about 10 minutes. Then, there was another 10-minute round under Sisley Paris Black Rose Cream Mask to smooth, brighten and take down any puffiness. Once the skin was prepped, Andrea applied Armani's new Power Fabric foundation.
3. You can use your fingers.
Who needs brushes? "My best tip is to use your fingers," suggested Andrea. "Cream blush products just sit so much better, and it looks more natural. As Pat McGrath would say, ‘Fingers are the best tool in the business,' and I agree."
Using her hands, she applied Glossier Haloscope Highlighter in "Quartz" on Amy's upper cheek bones, on the bridge of her nose and cupid's bow. "It's such a settle but effective highlight," she added. "I love that it's cream and for its natural finish."
4. You don't have to spend too much time on the brows.
"Glossier Boy Brow gives your brows such a defined, un-perfect effect," said the pro, who brushed in the product to define and intensify Amy's brows. "It's so easy to use, and the colors are warm but not to ashy."