Debbie Reynolds' Cause of Death Revealed

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic
Nearly two weeks after Debbie Reynolds passed away at the age of 84, the cause of her death has been revealed.
The famed actress died from an intracerebral hemorrhage caused by high blood pressure, E! News confirms. An intracerebral hemorrhage is an emergency condition in which a ruptured blood vessel causes bleeding inside the brain, also known as a stroke.
The Singin' in the Rain star was rushed to the hospital on December 28, 2016 after suffering a stroke in her Beverly Hills home. She died shortly after, only one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher succumbed to a heart attack at 60-years-old. In confirming Reynolds' death, son Todd Fisher told E! News, "She went to be with Carrie. In fact, those were the last words she spoke this morning."
But Todd, looking for a silver lining, maintained to Elizabeth Vargas on ABC's 20/20 that his mom didn't die of heartbreak. "From the family's perspective, this is Debbie's destiny. She didn't want to leave Carrie and did not want to her to be alone."
He added, "She didn't die of a broken heart. She just left to be with Carrie...She simply said that she didn't get to see Carrie come back from London. She expressed how much she loved my sister. She then said she really wanted to be with Carrie," he said. "In those precise words, and within 15 minutes from that conversation, she faded out. Within 30 minutes, she technically was gone.
"She started to have a stroke, and she just effectively went to sleep and didn't wake up. She closed her eyes, peacefully like you're going to sleep, and she literally went to sleep and left. My mother, if anybody, had somehow a way to do that, and I watched it happen in front of my face," he told Vargas. "I was on her bed with her, and I watched her leave and go to Carrie."
Since the beloved stars' passing, Hollywood has come together to celebrate the lives of one unforgettable mother-daughter pairing.
A joint funeral was held last Friday at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in the Hollywood Hillst o honor Fisher and Reynolds, and some of the Star Wars fixture's ashes were reportedly buried with her mother.
One day prior, a star-studded memorial took place at Carrie's home. The actresses' family and friends, including celebs such as Star Wars creator George Lucas, Meryl Streep, Gwyneth Paltrow, Meg Ryan all attended. Daughter Billie Lourd's Scream Queens co-star Jamie Lee Curtiswas also present. Streep and several other guests delivered eulogies and the actress also sang Carrie's favorite song, "Happy Days Are Here Again.
Then at last night's 2017 Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association paid tribute to Debbie and Carrie with a touching video segment about their careers.
Although a date hasn't been set, the late stars' family is also planning a public memorial.
"We'll have quite an event," a source recently told E! News exclusively. "Anybody who loved Carrie and worked with Carrie will be invited to that big event."