Debbie Reynolds' Cause of Death Revealed

But Todd, looking for a silver lining, maintained to Elizabeth Vargas on ABC's 20/20 that his mom didn't die of heartbreak. "From the family's perspective, this is Debbie's destiny. She didn't want to leave Carrie and did not want to her to be alone."

He added, "She didn't die of a broken heart. She just left to be with Carrie...She simply said that she didn't get to see Carrie come back from London. She expressed how much she loved my sister. She then said she really wanted to be with Carrie," he said. "In those precise words, and within 15 minutes from that conversation, she faded out. Within 30 minutes, she technically was gone.

"She started to have a stroke, and she just effectively went to sleep and didn't wake up. She closed her eyes, peacefully like you're going to sleep, and she literally went to sleep and left. My mother, if anybody, had somehow a way to do that, and I watched it happen in front of my face," he told Vargas. "I was on her bed with her, and I watched her leave and go to Carrie."