Zoe Saldana Refuses to Let Her Demanding Schedule Sacrifice "Sexy Time" With Hubby Marco Perego

Zoe Saldana understands the importance of work-life balance.
E! News' Maria Menounoscaught up with the sultry actress while promoting her new drama Live By Night, just one of the many projects she's tackled over the past year. When asked how she manages to juggle a full schedule, her marriage to Marco Perego and raise their two sons, Zoe is the first to admit it's far from simple.
"For the first time, I'm saying I don't know how I'm doing it," she admitted. "I've never met this kind of fatigue, this kind of exhaustion. We're still happy, though. Life will always have to be good... There's just a lot to worry about."
One thing Zoe is currently preoccupied with? Fitting in more intimate moments with her man.
"There's no sexy time past 7 p.m.," Saldana explained. "Whenever sexy time is going to happen it has to be before the evening. As soon as those suckers are in bed and you hear that the last one is finally sleeping, you're like, ‘Do you want to watch a movie?' You're like, ‘Sure' and you pass out."
But just because Zoe and Marco feel it's more difficult to find alone time, that certainly doesn't mean they're having less of it.
"There's no lack of sexy time. That is one thing you cannot let go of," she clarified. "It's a muscle. Everything in life is a muscle. You have to exercise it all."
"And sometimes you might be too tired, but it's important to have those moments of connection with your partner. They're just not happening at the times they used to happen," Saldana continued.
For more of our sit-down with Saldana (and how they decide which career opportunities to sacrifice for the sake of their relationship), watch the video above!