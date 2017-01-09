The Crown Star Claire Foy Weighs In On Prince Harry's Actress Girlfriend Meghan Markle

James Dimmock/E! Entertainment; Jeff Spicer/Andrew Toth/Getty Images
James Dimmock/E! Entertainment; Jeff Spicer/Andrew Toth/Getty Images
Claire Foy is giving her royal approval to Prince Harry's Hollywood romance.
The Crown star, who won a Golden Globe last night for her portrayal as Queen Elizabeth II on the hit Netflix series, weighed in on Harry's Suits star girlfriend Meghan Markle when I caught up with her yesterday on the Globes red carpet.
"You know, look at Princess Margaret," Foy said, referring to the queen's late controversial sister. "It's not exactly unheard of." (Margaret's love life was a tabloid staple.)
And then Foy added, "And I must speak for actresses. We're not a bad bunch. We're alright."
It was revealed in October that Harry and Meghan were a couple after first meeting in Toronto, where the actress films Suits.
Netflix
Kensington Palace broke its own protocol and commented on the relationship after Harry apparently became concerned about the backlash hurled at his girlfriend.
"Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle's safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her," the palace said in a statement. "It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm."
The statement also reads, "[T]he past week has seen a line crossed. His girlfriend, Meghan Markle, has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment. Some of this has been very public—the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments."
E! News confirmed on Friday that Harry and Meghan recently took a trip to Norway after spending New Year's Eve together in London.
One source has told us that Harry could be thinking about a wedding. "It wouldn't surprise me if he's already thinking about engagement just because that's where his head goes but that's not where the relationship is at right now," the source told E! News. "This is totally Harry. The problem with Harry is when he falls, he falls hard. He goes in big time."