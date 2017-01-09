Awkward! See All the Weird Hugs, Missed Kisses and More Oopsies Moments From the 2017 Golden Globes

The 2017 Golden Globes were full of incredible moments and inspiring speeches, but just like every other big awards show, it did not come without a couple of oopsies! moments, too.
Yes, we caught several odd interactions throughout the show when big names were too caught up in the moment to realize their awkward reactions (or lack thereof) with a colleague, friend or even a spouse.
From Meryl Streep to Emma Stone, Tom Hiddleston to Hugh Laurie, check out some of the stars' awkward moments from the Golden Globes below:
Hugh Laurie and Tom Hiddleston: After Laurie was awarded with for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film for his role in The Night Manager, Hiddleston went to shake his hand. Laurie apparently didn't notice and totally denied his co-star, turning his back and walking straight to the stage. LOL!
Emma Stone and Damien Chazelle's Girlfriend: OK, this has to be one for the books. We couldn't stop laughing after watching Stone awkwardly stand up to hug her La La Land director after he was announced for one of his many awards. Though the gesture was sweet, she totally barged in on the cute moment he was sharing with his girlfriend, Olivia Hamilton, who was trying to give him a kiss! "That was weird, I'm sorry!" Stone blushed as Chazelle and Hailton laughed it off.
Meryl Streep Turns Her Back on Her Hubby: After a beautiful introduction by Viola Davis, the actress stood up to accept her Cecil B. DeMille Award. However, when she headed to the stage, she turned her back and missed her husband, Don Gummer's attempt to give her some love!
Andrew Garfield Smooches Ryan Reynolds: While we're not sure if this was an "it's ok, next time!" kiss or a practiced smooch in anticipation for Reynolds' hopeful win, it certainly looked like Garfield gave Reynolds a big kiss, thinking he was taking home the trophy for Best Actor in a Comedy. However, (as you can see in the GIF), the Deadpool star shakes his head, seemingly telling Garfield the other Ryan (Gosling) had won. It was hilarious nonetheless!
Rami Malek's Date Confusion: When the Mr. Robot star introduced his sister Jasmine to a fellow party goer, he accidentally called her his wife! Feeling incredibly awkward and embarrassed, he quickly corrected himself, saying, "My wife? Oh my god, this is my sister!" Oopsies!
Jenna Bush Hager's Hidden Fences Mistake: While interviewing Pharrell about his movie Hidden Figures, the host accidentally called the film Hidden Fences, which he responded to with a bit of side-eye. She's vehemently apologized for the mistake (and even cried over it), but it's definitely one of those oops! moments that will likely sting for a bit.
#TeleprompterProbs: During Jimmy Fallon's opening monologue, the teleprompter broke, and he joked, "Already the teleprompter's down, so this is a great way to start the show. I can do impressions. What do we do here? I can think of something. Cut to Justin Timberlake, please!" LOL.
John Legend's Name Tag Typo: When the singer sat down at his table, he might have been a little confused...His name tag read John Ledgend instead of Legend. His wife, Chrissy Teigen, got a good laugh out of it, taking to Twitter to share a photo, writing, "Bahahaha loser."
