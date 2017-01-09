Stars Who Brought Family to the 2017 Golden Globes

Family night is the best night!

Some stars used the 74th Annual Golden Globes to show that family members can make for the best dates. Celebrities such as Colin Farrell, Emma Stone, Sylvester Stallone and Rami Malek chose to leave romance behind and instead opted to bring a relative, proving that there's nothing better than family.

Whether they won or lost, these celebrities were able to turn to their moms, siblings or even kids to help celebrate or lick their wounds. The exception, however, being Stallone's three daughters, who all served as this year's Miss Golden Globe—they had nothing to lose or gain and were free to enjoy the evening with their dad (and all the other celebrities they were able to meet).